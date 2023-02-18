Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. 332,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 208,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Southern Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$73.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of C$24.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.2745098 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

