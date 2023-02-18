Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $136.54 million and approximately $0.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00650154 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $90.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

