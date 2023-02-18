Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 20.2 %

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

