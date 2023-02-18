Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 20.2 %
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
