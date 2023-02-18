Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.15 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $105.15 million and approximately $559,678.50 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Songbird has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

