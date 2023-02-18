Songbird Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.20 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $104.20 million and $769,900.51 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423590 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.19 or 0.28059363 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Songbird Profile
Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
