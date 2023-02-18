Songbird Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.20 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Songbird token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $104.20 million and $769,900.51 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Songbird Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

