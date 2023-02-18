Societe Generale Begins Coverage on SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,333.80.

SGS Price Performance

SGS stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. SGS has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

