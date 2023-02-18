Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Stake Lowered by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 140.9% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 88.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,301,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

