Smith Moore & CO. Sells 814 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.