Smith Moore & CO. Sells 391 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.68. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.