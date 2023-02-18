Smith Moore & CO. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

