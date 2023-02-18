Smith Moore & CO. Has $757,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

BTI opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

