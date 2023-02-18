Smith Moore & CO. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $169.00 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day moving average is $186.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

