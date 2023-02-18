Smith Moore & CO. Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE PMX opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.