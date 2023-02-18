Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 82.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 35.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mplx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

