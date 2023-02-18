Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,606 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.