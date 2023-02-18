Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 1.5 %

CREG stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

