SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in SM Energy by 120.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

