SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -287.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

