Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 1.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 117,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 203,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$65.79 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.01.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

