Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,736 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $427.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.64. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

