Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,466 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $205.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

