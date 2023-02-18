Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.67 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.