Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.53 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

