Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.69 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $354.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.93 and a 200 day moving average of $293.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

