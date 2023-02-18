Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 15,903 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.85. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.84, a PEG ratio of 191.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

