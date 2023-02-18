Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 21,700 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.67% of Group 1 Automotive worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $239.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

