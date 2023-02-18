Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 537,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 520,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

