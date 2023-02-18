SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $105.71 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $518.70 million and approximately $105.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00216558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,597.76 or 0.99995363 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00021918 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,839,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,120,967 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

