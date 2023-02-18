SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $508.91 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $508.91 million and approximately $89.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00215639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021730 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,839,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,120,967 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,771.7363875 with 1,204,120,967.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44364995 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $121,007,254.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

