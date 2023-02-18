Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 18,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 25,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

