Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 77 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $544.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.79. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

