Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 234 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

