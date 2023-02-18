Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 160 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 8.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $158.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

