Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 122 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

