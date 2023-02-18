Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,526.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,554.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

