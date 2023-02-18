Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

