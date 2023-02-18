Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $210.30 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average of $185.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

