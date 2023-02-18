Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 241,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 151.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

