Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,635. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $269.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

