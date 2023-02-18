Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Decreases By 9.9%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 4,347,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AZEK

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.