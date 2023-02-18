Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Declines By 10.0%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.05 on Friday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

