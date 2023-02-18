Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Rises By 8.2%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 838,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kemper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Price Performance
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.