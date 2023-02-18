Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Declines By 11.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. 8,805,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676,101. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $103.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.