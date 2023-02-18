Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Declines By 10.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,978 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.