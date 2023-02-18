Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Declines By 10.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFS. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,978 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

IFS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.