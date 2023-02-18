Short Interest in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Grows By 5.2%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 564,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,303,000 after acquiring an additional 423,888 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

