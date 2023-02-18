Short Interest in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW) Decreases By 9.4%

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Down 67.6 %

GWIIW stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 677,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,522. Good Works II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

