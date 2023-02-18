Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Increases By 7.1%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
Shares of GFI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,437. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
