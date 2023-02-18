Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Increases By 7.1%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GFI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,437. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.