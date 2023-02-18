Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Decreases By 15.3%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,225 shares of company stock worth $14,301,162. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

G traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 722,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

