Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 6.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.
In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FULC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
