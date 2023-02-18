Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 6.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

Shares of FULC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

