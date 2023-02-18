Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Declines By 9.5%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $94.62. 1,455,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,176. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $95.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 997,825 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $49,037,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $58,915,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after buying an additional 582,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

